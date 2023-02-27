SEAN HANNITY: Don't put your trust in the federal government

Fox News host Sean Hannity said no one has been held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic nearly three years after it began on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: The Department of Energy, they are now finally admitting the obvious truth. COVID-19 was apparently developed by Chinese scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, likely through gain of function research. Now, the deadly disease somehow leaked out of the lab and infected the entire world. And by the way, China knew it the entire time. Side note, a sloppy attempt to cover up that all ensued from the communist Chinese and of course, their corrupt propagandists in part that we fund for China. And that would be the W.H.O. and maybe even Dr. Fauci himself. And yet no one has been held accountable.

They have yet to this point even wanted to admit the truth, which was obvious. Now, a message from President Reagan is more relevant than ever. "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are I'm from the government and I'm here to help." In other words, do not put your trust in the federal government and the officials that work in government, because sadly, over and over again, they are constantly lying to you, the American people, or making it all up as they go along, especially during life and death scenarios.

NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERTS SLAM MEDIA, SCIENTISTS FOR PREMATURELY SHUTTING DOWN COVID-19 ORIGINS DISCUSSION

For example, if you go back two days after the terror attack on 911, well, the head of the EPA at the time told New Yorkers that the air at Ground Zero was safe to breathe. The EPA was wrong and now many are dead, others seriously ill, even today from believing that lie and breathing that air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP