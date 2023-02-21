SEAN HANNITY: America's transportation secretary has been utterly MIA

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticized Transportion Secretery Pete Buttigieg over his leadership the last two years and his response to a train carrying toxic chemicals that derailed as it passed through East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3 in Tuesday's monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: With both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris preoccupied in Europe, celebrating an endless war, just who's running the show back here at home? It is definitely not pothole Pete Buttigieg. Now America's incompetent transportation secretary, he has been utterly M.I.A. And in just two years, he aimlessly has presided over multiple airline fiascos, chaos at America's shipping ports, a supply chain nightmare that is still ongoing, and now a disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILS IN MIDWEST AS PETE BUTTIGIEG ANNOUNCES VISIT TO OHIO CRASH SITE

A train wreck followed by a controlled chemical burn that released all these dangerous chemicals into the air, the soil, the water. We have dead fish, dead animals, sick people. But ‘Pothole Pete,’ he's nowhere to be found. Same with Joe. And for days, he has said nothing, did nothing about a toxic fire so huge that it could be seen on Pittsburgh's weather radar.