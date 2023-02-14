SEAN HANNITY: Americans are being kept in the dark

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted President Biden's transparency in the wake of the Ohio train derailment and unidentified high-altitude objects being shot down by the U.S. military.

SEAN HANNITY: Is there anybody, just anyone competent in the Biden administration? Is anyone actually working a full schedule? The White House called the lid again yet today at 4 p.m. and we've barely heard from Joe Biden all week, certainly not during the weekend, even as our military is busy shooting down unidentified foreign objects out of the sky, left and right that NORAD's saying might be extraterrestrial.

Now, meanwhile, on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio, we have toxic, toxic chemicals pouring in the air and the water killing animals and fish, causing locals to become ill after a mass of what they call controlled burn of the chemicals that could be seen for miles on end… But we should really be hearing from the President of the United States, the White House. It's not a retirement home, Joe. Being the commander in chief is not a life of leisure. So if Joe is unwilling or incapable, unable to work around the clock and communicate with you, the American people, he needs to get back out, back to Delaware, fire up the heat, hit that old blanket and retire. There's no excuse for Biden's lack of action and there's no excuse for the American people being kept in the dark when our military is shooting down objects that we can't even put a name to.

Now, tonight, we still have no idea what Biden shot out of the sky this past weekend. U.S. intel officials now say that the objects probably are not tied to the Chinese spy balloon program. Okay, so what does that mean? How would they know that? Why were they shot down? Because none of it makes sense. And they have already been caught lying to us and keeping us in the dark. So keep in mind, none of the objects have been recovered. No private company, no foreign entity has claimed any responsibility for them. The U.S. government also denied ownership of these unidentified objects and still can't tell us or won't tell us what they are.