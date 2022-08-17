Sean Duffy: Liz Cheney 'lives in a bubble' and her political career is over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Wisconsin congressman and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said on ‘Fox & Friends First’ Wednesday that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney's political career is over after she lost the Republican primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

SEAN DUFFY: I think Liz Cheney lives in a bubble. I mean, she's not seen what the American people think or the Republican Party thinks of her and her policies and her fight against Donald Trump. So on January 3rd of 2023, her term in Congress is going to end. She will never be elected to another elected position again in her life. Not even dogcatcher will she get elected to again because she has no base in the Republican Party. Democrats don't love her, right? She's a Republican, so she'll never serve again. So she may think she's going to run for president, and she can run for president, but she won't win a primary. She won't win a state. She won't win a delegate. She won't win anything from this point forward. She's done in politics.

