Scalise announces GOP healthcare overhaul coming in 'next few weeks' amid battle over expiring subsidies

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced that Republicans will bring healthcare legislation to the floor in the coming weeks. The plan comes as debate over the country’s healthcare system intensifies more than a decade after the Affordable Care Act passed.

"We're bringing a number of bills to the floor in the next few weeks. Not next year, I'm talking about in the next few weeks. This may be breaking news," Scalise said Friday on the "Ruthless" podcast.

He said the GOP-led package is designed to lower costs and expand consumer choice. The announcement follows this year’s government shutdown, when progressive Senate Democrats pushed for guaranteed ACA subsidies. Those were not included when the government reopened in November.

"Anybody want to make the argument that it's affordable? You know, that's one of the big lies," he said, arguing that the 2010 bill increased premiums for families.

Scalise said the goal now is to create a more competitive healthcare market.

"There's no competition in health insurance, really no transparency either. Imagine bringing those elements in," he said.

He said Republicans want to remove legal barriers that limit the types of plans families and small businesses can access. Expanded competition, he argued, could let individuals shop for insurance the same way they shop for other services.

"We've been hearing from small businesses for years. Why can't we just pull together and get the buying power of a big Fortune 500 company? Well, there's laws that prevent it. We knock that down," he said.

The Louisiana lawmaker added that Republicans will also bring bills to lower prescription drug prices. Enhanced ACA subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year, increasing premiums for millions of Americans if Congress doesn’t act.

Scalise challenged Democrats to support the upcoming GOP proposals.

"Lowering healthcare costs, giving families options… is that what they're [going to] vote for? Are they [going to] just vote to bail out the big insurance companies and continue to trap you in a plan you don't like?" he said.