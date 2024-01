Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The oldest toy store in San Francisco announced this week that it is shutting down due to the rampant crime and violence in the city’s streets, and because of inflation.

Jeffrey’s Toys, the downtown San Francisco toy store that inspired Pixar’s classic "Toy Story," announced on Friday that it will be closing permanently at the end of February.

The business' attorney, Ken Sterling, told The San Francisco Chronicle, "The store has been struggling for a number of years, due to the perils and violence of the downtown environment, inflation, the decrease in consumer spending and the demise of retail across the world."

Founded in 1938 as Birdie’s Variety Store, the business has belonged to the Luhn family for four generations now. It shifted to selling toys in the 1950s, with the business expanding to seven stores around the Bay Area at one point.

The current storefront in the city’s Financial District has been the last one for some time.

"We're heartbroken," Rosie Luhn told the San Francisco Business Times recently, adding, "We held on until we can't anymore. Everyone left the city. San Francisco always comes back but it will probably take another three years."

The store also telegraphed its demise in a Facebook post announcing a store closing sale earlier this week.

The post advertised "30% off" on "All Full Price Items." The ad’s caption provided a brief heartfelt message for customers and fans of the store, saying, "It’s that time… All things must GO. As we make our way to the Finish Line (in a couple weeks) we want to Thank ALL of you wonderful people who’ve been a part of Jeffereys Family."

"It’s been fun," the post added.

Stern added "The family is saddened it has come to this and we’ve explored all other options to try and keep the business going." He also noted that San Francisco officials have "their work cut out for them on how to revitalize what was once a vibrant and fun downtown experience."

Last month, Jeffrey’s Toys co-owner Greg Luhn all but predicted the demise of his business, telling a local ABC affiliate in December the store’s future would be decided by last-minute holiday sales.

Luhn had also previously expressed worry about stores like his in the city being shuttered. He told a local NBC affiliate in December, "We’re one of the oldest family-run stores in the city, but all of them are slowly disappearing. I hope things will change, but I know that we just can’t keep covering the loss every month without help from the city."

San Francisco city officials did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.