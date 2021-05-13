Samantha Bee gun special: Second Amendment is 'useless,' 'fragile men are drawn to guns'

Left-wing comedian Samantha Bee's Wednesday special "Full Frontal Wants To Take Your Guns" called the Second Amendment "outdated and useless," said "fragile men" were attracted to owning them, and said gun manufacturers "add gadgets like lasers" to conceal the danger of guns.

Bee compared guns to a van stripped of all safety measures and equipped with spikes and other dangerous add-ons, with the sole purpose of killing others. Like nearly all her late-night counterparts, Bee's TBS show features her passionately regurgitating liberal mainstream media narratives with a smattering of jokes to keep things light.

"Gun manufacturers are masters of disguise when it comes to hiding how dangerous their weapons really are," she said. "They add gadgets like lasers to create the illusion that this deathtrap is a video game or toy … They try to emasculate those fragile men who are drawn to guns."

"Tell me you've never seen an actual gun [in] your life without telling me you've never seen an actual gun in your life," Reload founder Stephen Gutowski tweeted in response.

Bee did the media rounds this week to promote the special, saying she felt a need to dedicate her entire half-hour program to the topic because of her hopelessness about gun violence.

"I love 'John Wick' movies, and also I can't believe that people can buy guns," she told Collider. "And I do understand that that's not going to change. And our half- hour comedy special is not going to change that."

In another satirical segment of the show, Bee and several others meet to figure out how to make guns less appealing to the public.

"Guns are cool as hell, but no one should have them," Bee says at one point.

She also enlisted musician Richard Marx for the special, who referred to the Second Amendment as "outdated and useless."

Bee produced a montage of liberal politicians and minor celebrities demanding that we "do one f---ing thing" about guns, in what she calls this "hellscape of a country." Bee often resorts to foul language to emphasize her points, such as the time she referred to Ivanka Trump as a "feckless c--t."

Throughout the show, Bee has a mechanic take out a van's safety features and make it as dangerous and undrivable as possible. At the episode's end, the mechanic drives the "deregulated and unregistered death on wheels" and they both conclude such an object has no place in the hands of people.

"Just f---ing do something. Good night, everyone," she said, ending the program.