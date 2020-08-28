Rush Limbaugh hails 'uplifting' RNC as 'most diverse political convention I've ever seen'

Syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh said Friday that this week's Republican National Convention offered an inspiring message of hope even as Democrats try to divide the country by race, class and gender.

"It lifted me up, folks," said Limbaugh, who told his listeners he had developed an infection while undergoing chemotherapy and had been feeling terrible in recent days. "It inspired me to be assured that the future holds promise, that the best is yet ahead if President Trump is reelected. Whatever you’re going through — whether it’s an illness, a small business in trouble — the event last night truly was inspiring."

The host claimed that Trump had struck the right tone by sounding "calm and assuring" during his 70-minute address Thursday night, torpedoing preemptive claims by critics that the remarks would be over the top.

However, Limbaugh added, one of the best lines of the night came from Ivanka Trump, who said in her introduction that "my father changed Washington" rather than the other way around.

"It is right-on-the-money true, and it continues to be the case, and it explains why they continue — in the establishment, deep state, whatever — to be so outraged and indignant and irrational," Limbaugh said. "They’re incapable of being rational when Trump is around, precisely because he is changing where they live. He’s changing where they work."

Turning back to this week's events, Limbaugh described the RNC as "the most diverse political convention I've ever seen, including Democrat events."

He then added: "It has occurred to me that Trump isn’t just running for reelection. The story that is being told at the Republican National Convention is about saving America. It’s about saving America from a race war that the Democrats are out there actively trying to promote. They’re trying to foment it ... They want that chaos. They want this constant us-versus-them aspect of daily life. And Trump is making it clear that he’s interested in people who are constructive, productive, generally happy. He’s not interested in parasites, the generally miserable."