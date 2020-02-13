Rudy Giuliani rips Bidens and media: 'They are lying and lying and lying and the corrupt media just repeat it'

The president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani responded to those upset following Attorney General William Barr announcing that the Justice Department will review information about Ukraine from the former mayor of New York City, saying he is not receiving special treatment.

"Not only am I not I'm not getting special treatment. I've been getting terrible treatment," Giuliani sad Wednesday on "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream." "This should have been investigated three years ago. If President Trump had gone on the stage and said, 'I pressured the president of another country to dismiss a prosecutor,' there'd be an investigation the next day."

"In fact, they tried to say President Trump said something like that about two months ago," Giuliani quipped.

Giuliani told Bream he revealed "facts" regarding the allegation that the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter committed multiple crimes in Ukraine, China and Iraq 10 months ago but that "nobody paid attention.

"They are lying and lying and lying," a frustrated Giuliani told Bream. "And the corrupt media just repeat it."

Barr confirmed Monday that the DOJ is reviewing the information through an “intake process" to gauge its credibility.

“The Justice Department has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant,” Barr told reporters. “But as I did say to Senator [Lindsey] Graham ... we have to be very careful …with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine.”

Giuliani told Bream he had a "smoking gun," which on "Watters' World" Saturday host Jesse Watters summarized as "a 'roundabout' -- an international wire to avoid detection disguised as a loan."

Bream pressed Giuliani on the claims put forth with the former mayor telling the host to listen to his podcast.

"Look, Biden is so guilty. It is so obvious this was a bribe," Giuliani said. "You have to be a fool not to see it."

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., sent a letter to Barr seeking answers to the "channel" set up to vet Giuliani's information, which CBS News reports is the U.S. Attorney's office in Pittsburgh.

"Whether or not you are in league with Giuliani and his associates, DOJ guidelines and regulations exits to protect you and the Department from even the appearance of a conflict of interest or any impropriety," Nadler wrote.

