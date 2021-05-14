Rove: New York Times gives 'unflattering' behind the scenes of Biden White House

Fox News contributor Karl Rove reacted to a New York Times report detailing President Biden's behavior as having a temper, getting bogged down, and slow at making decisions on "Fox News Primetime".

ROVE: It's interesting to me because this was clearly a sanctioned story. That is to say the New York Times said we want to talk about this and they said great, let us make a large number of people inside the White House available to you. So this is odd. I'm not certain I would want to encourage this kind of a story and they clearly did, but it does give a view behind the scenes of how this President makes decisions.

I took away he is indecisive, that he can't come to a conclusion about something. I was taken aback by one comment that his national security adviser Jake Sullivan attributed to him. He said that the president told him, quote, "You can never give me too much detail." Well, yes, you can you are the president. You don't need to know every little itsy bitsy thing. Your job is to set the vision to help people understand how you will make decisions and describe, where you want to go by describing a vision have you and come about decisions. It's not by getting every little thing absorbed on every little issue that comes forward. We had a guy who did that his name was Jimmy Carter.



CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW