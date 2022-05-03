Ari Fleischer argues abortion should be left to states: 'Let the people decide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer argued on "America Reports" Tuesday that the abortion issue is an interpreted right best left up to state legislatures after a draft Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public.

ARI FLEISCHER: First and foremost, the ramifications on the substance of the issue are a huge victory if it takes place. For the pro-life community and people organizing for decades to try to reverse Roe v. Wade legally. And so that's where I really begin my focus on the substance of what sounds like a blockbuster Supreme Court reversal. On the politics of it, I think is going to be a wash. I think that the pro-choice community is going to get energized more than usual, they’ll say see, we told you, we told you, and when you lose and you are in a negative position, you get fired up. And when you win you say we can relax now. It’s a 50/50 issue for America, with so many passionate people on both sides. I think we have a continuation of what took place on the federal level will shift to the state level. It should be a matter of state legislatures, let the people decide.

