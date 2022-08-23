Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy shares his thoughts on partisanship in politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate president pro tempore Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont joined Bret Baier in-studio Tuesday to share about his new book, The Road Taken, and lessons learned in his nearly 50 years in office on "Special Report."

SEN. LEAHY: I'm concerned that things have become too partisan. When I first came here, I saw Republicans and Democrats working together.

PAUL PELOSI DUI DASHCAM VIDEO RELEASED AFTER CALIFORNIA GUILTY PLEA

I was invited as a young senator to come on trips led by Hubert Humphrey and Hughes Clark. Hubert Humphrey, a well-known Democrat and Hugh Scott, the Republican leader – and seeing them working together is the example I've tried to follow.

We're seeing less and less of that in both parties. I hope this book will show senators who read it how effective the Senate can be if we work together. Forget the sloganeering.

STUDENT LOAN CANCELLATION COULD COST $900B AND FAVOR TOP EARNERS, ANALYSIS SHOWS

Forget the 'Oh, we've got to do this before the next news cycle.' It doesn't work that way. We're supposed to be the conscience of the nation. In my book, The Road Taken , I'm saying, here's a way we could go back.

BRET BAIER: You think the filibuster should stay?

PRIMARY VOTERS TAKE TO THE POLLS IN FLORIDA AND NEW YORK

SEN. LEAHY: I think the filibuster--when I first came there, we limited it and I supported that it has been limited in many areas. I think it is soon to leave, leave us no matter which party is in control.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: