Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy shares his thoughts on partisanship in politics

Senator Leahy is one of the longest-serving senators in United States history, retiring after 48 years in office.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., joins 'Special Report' in-studio to reflect on 48 years in office and the institution of the U.S. Senate over the decades.

Senate president pro tempore Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont joined Bret Baier in-studio Tuesday to share about his new book, The Road Taken, and lessons learned in his nearly 50 years in office on "Special Report."

SEN. LEAHY: I'm concerned that things have become too partisan. When I first came here, I saw Republicans and Democrats working together. 

I was invited as a young senator to come on trips led by Hubert Humphrey and Hughes Clark. Hubert Humphrey, a well-known Democrat and Hugh Scott, the Republican leader – and seeing them working together is the example I've tried to follow. 

We're seeing less and less of that in both parties. I hope this book will show senators who read it how effective the Senate can be if we work together. Forget the sloganeering. 

Forget the 'Oh, we've got to do this before the next news cycle.' It doesn't work that way. We're supposed to be the conscience of the nation. In my book, The Road Taken, I'm saying, here's a way we could go back.

BRET BAIER: You think the filibuster should stay? 

SEN. LEAHY: I think the filibuster--when I first came there, we limited it and I supported that it has been limited in many areas. I think it is soon to leave, leave us no matter which party is in control.

This article was written by Fox News staff.