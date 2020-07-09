Rep. McClintock knocks Dems for 'well-established pattern' of 'ostentatious investigation' against Trump

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told "Your World" Thursday that congressional Democrats have shown they will take any piece of information "out of context" to use against President Trump.

"This is a well-established pattern the Democrats have [had] throughout the Trump administration," McClintock told host Neil Cavuto. "They will allege something absolutely nefarious [and] launch an ostentatious investigation. They'll then leak every innuendo and half-truth that they can come up with.

"And then when nothing comes of it, they simply move on to the next pseudo-scandal. And that's exactly what's going on here. Frankly, I think these are big wins for the president."

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS CONGRESS FROM GETTING TRUMP'S TAX RECORDS, SENDING CASE TO LOWER COURT

McClintock, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, was reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump is not immune to a subpoena from Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. over his financial and tax records. The court declined in a separate case to issue a definitive ruling on whether congressional committees can have access to Trump's financial records, throwing both issues back to lower courts.

Vance had subpoenaed Trump's records as part of a criminal investigation into potential wrongdoing by the president and his organization. Multiple House committees had also subpoenaed Trump's records, ostensibly as part of an effort at oversight and to inform potential legislation.

Cavuto asked McClintock if Trump could have avoided an unnecessary headache by simply releasing the information.

"I don't think that would have been wise because the pattern the Democrats have established shows us they will look for anything pulled out of context and use it," McClintock responded. "Someone with the extensive business empire of the president [is] going to have a very, very large bank of accountants and lawyers preparing the tax records.

"There's probably nothing untoward in them," the lawmaker said. "And I think what he realizes is they will use anything they can get, even [on] something that's perfectly legal and aboveboard."

