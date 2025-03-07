Jimmy Kimmel mocks embarrassing Democrats' protest videos, wonders 'if that is the best we got'

Liberal late night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Democrats for their feeble attempts to keep up the fight against the Republican-led government.

A TikTok video dubbed "Choose Your Fighter" went viral this week, though not in the way its creators may have intended.

The video featured Democratic congresswomen who could be seen jumping up and down in a fighting position as if they were video game characters, along with text describing their accolades and attributes.

The video, posted by social media influencer Jessica Woo, featured Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett, Lauren Underwood, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu, and Susie Lee.

The video has since faced mockery both online and from television personalities.

Kimmel spoke about it in his opening monologue of Thursday evening’s show. After playing the video, he said, "As the pile of crazy starts to build, a lot of people have been wondering how and when the Democrats are planning to fight back. Well, look out! Because we got a plan, and we are launching it on TikTok!"

"Yeah! We're not going to stand back and take it anymore, we're going to fight!" Kimmel said, mocking the video and posing in a fighting position as the audience laughed. "What is that supposed to do besides embarrass everyone involved with it?"

He then recalled a second example of an embarrassing display from Democrats this week, saying, "We had a scene outside NPR where angry protesters gathered to denounce a bill in the house that would eliminate funding for Public Broadcasting."

In the video clip, a man could be seen leading protesters, including some dressed up as Sesame Street characters like Big Bird and Elmo, telling them, "I'm going to say ‘Whose streets?’ and you're going to say ‘Sesame Street.’"

The man’s voice then cracked repeatedly as he led the gaggle of protesters in the chant.

Kimmel cringed at this video as well, arguing both of these displays are a grim sign of the times for Democrats.

"You know… maybe I'll look into getting a medically induced coma for the next four years, just a way to sleep it out," he said as the audience laughed. "Oh man, if that is the best we got, Ukraine is even in more trouble than we realize."

