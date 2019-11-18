Rep. Doug Collins on impeachment inquiry: Schiff, House Democrats 'hate this president'

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday to preview this week's House impeachment inquiry hearings, saying that Republicans must move the focus away from "the theatrics."

"I think what's happening ... It [impeachment] is becoming this movement around these hearings and those who are so desperately wanting to get this president," Collins said. "[They are] so desperately wanting to find something wrong that they're willing to just build this narrative."

EMBASSY OFFICIAL SAYS HE HEARD ABOUT TRUMP-SONDLAND CALL ABOUT UKRAINE 'INVESTIGATIONS'

President Trump tweeted Monday he would “strongly consider” testifying or providing answers in writing as part of the inquiry after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., challenged him to testify before Congress if he wants to set the record straight.

Collins also criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for "controlling this narrative because he wants one side out" and said Republicans would work to correct that.

"This thing is not over," Collins said. "Let's get this back to what the president did. Not the theatrics around it."

The congressman adding that the Democrats leading the charge against Trump "hate this president."

"Democrats will have you believe there's illegality here. There is something done wrong. The president was bad at what he did. And that's not what happened," Collins said. "This is just ... a show because they hate this president."

