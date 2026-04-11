Former supermodel says celebrities need to 'wake up' and recognize Christian fans

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EXCLUSIVE — Former Sports Illustrated model Kim Alexis says being a Christian in the modeling industry proved to be pretty tricky at times. But she hasn't let that stop her from sharing her faith throughout her career.

Alexis shot to popularity in the world of 1980s fashion after being discovered as a teenager in upstate New York. She experienced fame few ever achieve – even earning a cameo in the series finale of "Cheers" – but said she had a constant nagging feeling to say "no" to certain photoshoots and other temptations.

"To be Christian and to not participate in certain dirty jokes and to not live some of the lifestyle, was difficult," Alexis told Fox News Digital in an interview. "And I was 18, and I was trying to figure out why is that bothering me, or why don't I want to do that, or why do I have this weird check in my spirit? And it took me a long time to realize that I just needed that guidance to stay in a certain way and not just to dwell too far off the path. And believe me, I did wander off the path a couple times. But it was — I always felt better about myself when I stayed true to myself and what I thought I should be doing and how I should be living. And that peace that I get cannot be replaced by anything else."

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Alexis acknowledged there are Christian celebrities in Hollywood, but said that their ability to speak about their faith depends on their star power.

And, she said, it also determines how much the public is willing to tolerate from them.

"I think it depends on how big the superstar is," Alexis said. "You're probably more likely to listen to someone who is on every movie and TV show or whatever, everywhere, just because. And I don't know the psychology behind that, but I think No. 1... they're so popular and the public wants them."

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"And so, therefore, they're allowed to say what they want," Alexis added. "Just like, let's say, for an example, hockey players. I have been around numerous big defense hockey players. They're massive, right? They're massive guys with these huge paws and just these big guys, they say what they want. Who's going to refute them, right, because that's just the way it is. So, with power comes almost a bigger platform to be able to speak and say what you want."

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But there have been some recent examples of A-listers proclaiming their faith. When Michael B. Jordan won the Oscar for Best Actor at last month's Academy Awards, he began by proclaiming, "God is good." Other Christian celebrities, like former "Touched by an Angel" actress Roma Downey, have been candid about how their faith has caused them to turn down certain roles throughout their careers that would put them in compromising positions.

"But I always used to say at the beginning of my career, if I wouldn't want my dad to see me in something, then chances are that was a good indicator of whether I should do it or not," Downey told Fox News Digital in a previous interview.

Actresses Kathie Lee Gifford and Candace Cameron Bure also wear their faith on their sleeve and have praised God in countless interviews. But Alexis said the world could use even more outspoken faithful celebrities.

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Alexis raised her children in a Christian household and shared some of the values she tried to instill in them.

"One of my mother's biggest sayings for me was do unto others as you want them to do to you," Alexis shared. "So, how you want to be treated, you should treat others. And I think that was very big for me. And I lived my life that way and I ended up giving that to my children. I wanted them to be very aware of other people around them. I wanted them to be respectful to other people.

"If we rented a car, they weren't putting their feet on the seats. And they're like, 'Well, you know, I can throw garbage in the back, it's just a rental.' No, you treat that as good as your own property. So there were just different areas where I wanted them to be aware that they were responsible as human beings for contributing to society."

She speaks more about what it means to raise children as a Christian parent in her 1999 book, "A Model for a Better Future." Her new podcast, "UNEXPIRED," premieres this month.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.