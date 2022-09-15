Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep Byron Donalds on Biden working with Big Tech to silence dissent: 'Activities of an autocrat'

The GOP lawmaker says the country needs to get back on track and welcome debate

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden doesn't tolerate debate: Rep Byron Donalds Video

Biden doesn't tolerate debate: Rep Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said President Biden needs to welcome debate instead of trying to censor those who disagree with him on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said President Biden needs to hold "honest conversations" instead of trying to suppress debate Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Republicans are the ones who are fighting for the soul of America. We are fighting for the democracy because we want people to speak their mind and be comfortable in that ability. 

BIDEN'S ‘SEMI-FASCIST’ LABEL LATEST ANTI-GOP MONIKER BESTOWED BY DEMOCRATS, MEDIA

If we can’t do that, you can’t even get to the economy and border and all that ails us. Americans need to pay attention right now because he does not tolerate debate, he yells in the microphone every time someone challenges him. He won't stand for debate. We need to have real, honest conversations in the United States if we are going to get back on track.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Rep Byron Donalds: Biden is presenting himself like an autocrat Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.