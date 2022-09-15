Rep Byron Donalds on Biden working with Big Tech to silence dissent: 'Activities of an autocrat'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said President Biden needs to hold "honest conversations" instead of trying to suppress debate Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Republicans are the ones who are fighting for the soul of America. We are fighting for the democracy because we want people to speak their mind and be comfortable in that ability.

BIDEN'S ‘SEMI-FASCIST’ LABEL LATEST ANTI-GOP MONIKER BESTOWED BY DEMOCRATS, MEDIA

If we can’t do that, you can’t even get to the economy and border and all that ails us. Americans need to pay attention right now because he does not tolerate debate, he yells in the microphone every time someone challenges him. He won't stand for debate. We need to have real, honest conversations in the United States if we are going to get back on track.

