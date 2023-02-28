Randi Weingarten blasted for 'meltdown' outside the Supreme Court: 'Just shout and bully'

Teachers’ union president Randi Weingarten got attention on social media for her emotional display outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A Student Debt Crisis Center’s rally was held in response to the Supreme Court listening to a pair of challenges to President Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for individuals making less than $125,000 per year or households earning less than $250,000 annually. Weingarten broke down during her speech.

"And frankly, and this is what really pisses me off," Weingarten said. "During the pandemic, we understood that small businesses were hurting, and we helped them, and it didn’t go to the Supreme Court to challenge it. Big businesses were hurting, and we helped them, and it didn't go to the Supreme Court to challenge it."

"All of a sudden, when it’s about our students, they challenge it, the corporations challenge it, the student loan lenders challenge it," she continued. "That is that not right, that is not fair, and that is what we are fighting as well when we say cancel student debt. This is about the people, and it is about the people's future, and it is about all of your futures."

RANDI WEINGARTEN SCREAMS ABOUT STUDENT DEBT OUTSIDE SCOTUS: ‘THAT IS NOT FAIR!’

Several Twitter users piled on the scene, which many saw as a horrible "crazy" display.

"The lack of self-awareness is what gets me about these people. Who told Communist John Denver that she should be a public speaker?" radio host Jesse Kelly commented.

Actor Dean Cain joked, "Colors on the sign a coincidence, I’m sure."

"I can only imagine this video cuts off seconds before Randi Weingarten goes full on crazy cat lady, and starts throwing cats at people on the steps of the Supreme Court," entrepreneur Kevin Dalton wrote.

Talk show host Joe "Pags" Pagliarulo declared, "what a horrible person."

"Why does anyone listen to her?" National Review contributor Pradheep Shankar tweeted.

"When they have nothing solid to stand on, they just shout and bully, hoping you'll give them what they want to stop the hysteria," Conservative writer Chad Felix Greene commented.

SUPREME COURT MUST STOP BIDEN SNATCHING THIS POWER FROM THE PEOPLE ON STUDENT DEBT HANDOUTS

The Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether President Biden has the authority to implement the plan and whether the Department of Education is authorized to advance it. Biden has claimed that he maintains authority under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act, which was previously intended for service members deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weingarten has been frequently attacked by social media users for her past support in shutting down schools during the coronavirus pandemic. After public opinion shifted away from school closures, Weingarten has attempted to distance herself from her support in what many have called a lack of self-awareness.