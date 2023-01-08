Prince Harry fears 'tabloid media' will radicalize its readers into causing 'harm' to his wife and children

Prince Harry attacked the British media and blamed the royal family for the unfavorable and potentially dangerous coverage of his wife Meghan Markle in an exclusive interview on CBS’ "60 Minutes" Sunday.

While speaking with correspondent Anderson Cooper, Harry was questioned over the couple's alleged demands for more privacy to move to California while at the same time promoting their image through documentaries and high-profile interviews, something that has caused major public backlash.

Rather than comment on their actions, Harry claimed that this backlash was a result of leaks to the media as well as the royal family's negligence.

"And every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain.’ But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold..." Harry said.

He added, "So, now, trying to speak a language that perhaps they understand, I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth, rather than using someone else, an unnamed source, to feed in lies or a narrative to a tabloid media that literally radicalizes its readers to then potentially cause harm to my family, my wife, my kids."

Cooper noted that Markle has said that constant media attacks led her to contemplate suicide in 2019. Harry voiced his fear that his wife could share a similar fate to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being pursued by the paparazzi in 1996. Diana also admitted to attempting suicide several times.

"The thing that's terrified me the most is history repeating itself," Harry said.

He added, "Yes, I feared, I feared a lot that the end result, the fact that I lost my mum when I was 12 years old, could easily happen again to my wife."

Cooper also read from a scathing column attacking Meghan from a month ago.

"Did it surprise me? No. Is it shocking? Yes. I mean, thank you for proving our point," Harry said.

"Has there been any response from the palace?" Cooper asked.

"No. And there comes a point when silence is betrayal," Harry responded.

The interview promoted Harry’s upcoming memoir "Spare" which is set to released on Tuesday. A preview for the exclusive interview previously grabbed attention when Harry claimed that he was likely "bigoted" before his relationship with Markle.

"What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla, went through – very different circumstances. But then you add in the race element, which was what the press – British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan," Harry said.

"You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?" Cooper asked.

Harry replied, "I don't know. Put it this way, I didn't see what I now see."