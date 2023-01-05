Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's media blitz angers internet: 'I thought they just wanted their privacy?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed as hypocrites over their latest media campaign promoting their Netflix documentary and his new tell-all memoir, with critics questioning the couple's past frustration with media attention as they re-enter the public spotlight.

On Sunday, two interviews featuring Prince Harry will hit the airwaves to promote the release of his memoir, "Spare," which will reach bookstores on Jan. 10. Both U.K.’s ITV and CBS News’ "60 Minutes" have shared portions of their sit-downs with the Duke of Sussex, in which, the 38-year-old continues to air his grievances against the monarchy.

His book follows the release of the couple's Netflix documentary, which detailed the couple’s relationship and experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S. In 2020, the father of two and his wife, Markle, announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. In 2021, they spoke about their decision to leave in a highly televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they complained of intrusive media coverage.

But with the couple stepping back into the spotlight, critics are wondering whether it was privacy they sought, or whether it was all part of a deliberate strategy to control their own press coverage all along.

"Prince Harry has destroyed himself, his reputation and any remaining goodwill that existed before the publication of his book," former aide to Margaret Thatcher Nile Gardiner tweeted. "He has become a pariah to the British people, and will likely end up in exile with the massively destructive Meghan Markle in their California mansion."

"Prince Harry: We want privacy!!! Also Prince Harry: Please watch my Netflix documentary, media interviews and buy my new memoir," Hollywood talent manager Steve Grossman agreed.

"A Netflix series, a reveal-all memoir, and TV interviews? For someone dedicated to privacy Harry's certainly making it harder to justify shutting the press out at his next court case..."The Scotsman's deputy political editor Connor Matchett responded.

"I thought they just wanted their privacy… all evidence to the contrary, former sportscaster Michelle Tafoya observed.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker poked fun at Harry's return to the spotlight in a tweet referencing the current chaos over the House speakership.

"Out of respect for the privacy of his family, Prince Harry has announced that he is a candidate for Speaker of the House," he joked.

In the Netflix documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked and spoke about how his relationship with his older brother Prince William, as well as the rest of the royal household, broke down. Markle described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic U.K. press coverage.

His memoir reportedly takes things a step further, revealing, among other things, details of a private fight with his older brother Prince William who allegedly called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's global press secretary responded to critics accusing the couple of hypocrisy in a statement, fiercely denouncing the "untrue narrative" about their reasons for stepping away.

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," the statement given to People Magazine said. "They are choosing to share their story, on their own terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."

Fox News' Ashley Hume contributed to this report.