Prince Harry mocked for claiming he was 'probably bigoted' before dating Meghan Markle: ‘Shell of a man’

Critics of Prince Harry had a field day when he told CBS "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper he was "probably bigoted" before he began his relationship with Meghan Markel and saw the light.

"I didn’t see what I now see," Harry told Cooper about the racial "discrimination" he claims the British press has peddled about his wife.

Twitter users ripped into the British royal for suggesting he was not enlightened until he dated and married the former "Suits" actress. Many of them claimed the comment made him look "pathetic," "emasculated" and like a "shell of a man."

The "60 Minutes" interview between Harry and Cooper aired Thursday, helping Harry promote his new memoir "Spare" – out Jan. 10 – and providing him yet another opportunity to weigh in on the drama he and Meghan have had with the British media and the rest of the royal family.

During their sit-down, Harry told Cooper that the British media have always been hard on the women marrying into the royal family but expressed he never expected the element of racial discrimination it would show to Markle, who is part African American.

Harry stated, "What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla, went through – very different circumstances. But then you add in the race element, which was what the press – British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted."

He then made the declaration so many on Twitter rolled their eyes over, "Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

Cooper pressed his guest to reiterate the statement, asking, "You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?" Harry replied, "I don't know. Put it this way, I didn't see what I now see."

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter with many users trashing Prince Harry for the comments.

Conservative influencer Catturd pleaded with the prince on Twitter, "For the love of God - please stop, you pathetic, b----less, groveling wimp."

Radio host Derek Hunter provided his theory about Harry’s behavior toward his wife, tweeting, "I'm guess Harry has PTS from his experience in war. If he really did kill 25 enemy fighters, no matter how evil they are, it's taking a life and can cause issues. He seems like he's been taking that out on himself ever since, and marrying Meghan is kind of like self-abuse."

Prominent political account @politibunny claimed, "I’m embarrassed for him. What a shell of a man."

Sports journalist Ken Fang blasted the prince’s general attention-seeking, tweeting, "For someone who says he wants to be a private citizen, he seems to be on TV, Netflix, radio, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp, Line, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, practically every single platform every day."

Writer Anne Slowey was not impressed with the spectacle. She tweeted, "The monarchy once made for fascinating anger-management history; now, it just feels archaic and dehumanizing. What a relief to all if Charles just woke up one day, jettisoned the apple-polishers and said: Game Over."

The Daily Wire’s Rome correspondent Bree Dail blasted Markle in her response. She warned, "Beware the Jezebel. Have seen a number of (British) men fall for narcissists. They end up broken, emasculated and unsexed. One told me he has lost all attraction to women. It’s like watching a train crash in slow motion."

Bitcoin expert and finance commentator Layah Heilpern declared, "Prince Harry is becoming the most annoying woman on the internet."

Journalist and former Margaret Thatcher aide Nile Gardiner offered a brutal assessment on how the British people now see Harry. He wrote, "Prince Harry has destroyed himself, his reputation and any remaining goodwill that existed before the publication of his book. He has become a pariah to the British people, and will likely end up in exile with the massively destructive Meghan Markle in their California mansion."