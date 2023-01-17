Postpartum pretty? TikTok trend sparks criticism for pressuring women to look flawless during childbirth

Kim Kardashian, Snooki and Heidi Montag are among the stars who garnered attention in the past for donning a full face of makeup in the delivery room, but now the decision to be glammed up as a mother meets her newborn has become a trend gaining ground on TikTok.

"I did my makeup before birthing my baby. I wanted her to meet the queen in full face," user Lae Harris captioned a video of herself as she applied several products and topped off the look with false eyelashes.

Her video garnered over 3.5 million likes and raked in over 12 million views alone, while the trend itself has captured over 80 million views and continues to grow.

VIRAL TIKTOK HOAX CLAIMING MONA LISA WAS STOLEN SENDS SOCIAL MEDIA INTO A TAILSPIN

"GRWM [get ready with me] to give birth," another user wrote as she applied her own makeup, adding that she filmed the video between contractions and before having an emergency C-section.

A third user captured video of herself getting ready to deliver her baby and showcased her defined brows and smoky eye with the caption, "I really gave birth like this."

Many videos in the trend show women barefaced and sporting hospital gowns as they head into the delivery room to slab on their favorite products. Some even proceed to style their hair before the new baby arrives.

TIKTOK TREND SHOWS USERS SHARING THEIR HYPOTHETICAL DEATH ROW MEALS: CHICK-FIL-A?

Though the concept of wearing makeup while giving birth is far from new, social media is compelling new moms to look flawless while in labor, and is causing controversy among some who say the trend fuels pressures for women to look perfect in a painful situation.

"Natural beauty is the real beauty," one critic wrote.

"When you remove the makeup she [the baby] will not know you," another chimed in.

Just like birthing makeup, the criticism against it is nothing new.

RISKY HACK WHERE PEOPLE PUT GARLIC UP NOSTRILS HAS EXPERTS SLAMMING THE TIKTOK TREND

In 2019, actress Hannah Elizabeth caught flak for allegedly using her Instagram account to offer an "unrealistic display" of how birth is for most women.

"I see so many women have commented saying they wished they look [sic] like this when they gave birth but no one looks like this, not even you, hence the makeup. Please do other women a favour & just post yourself as you are next time," the user wrote.

Others on the platform, however, are agreeing with the trend and saying they would participate in it as well whenever their time comes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One jokingly applauded the women for "girlboss behavior," while another praised one user as an "icon" and "queen" for applying makeup late into the dilation process.

"You look beautiful! This is inspiring to all women! The proof we are powerful in every way possible!" one user wrote on Harris' video.

Others asked the TikTokers for advice on how to look good during the birthing process themselves, seeking product recommendations and advice for how to keep the makeup from wearing off during labor.