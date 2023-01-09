Piers Morgan eviscerates Prince Harry's latest media tour: 'A mission to dismantle the monarchy'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan lashed out at royal family defector Prince Harry Monday, claiming the Duke of Sussex is on a "one-man mission to dismantle the [British] monarchy" after his latest media tour.

"This year started like last year finished, with Harry whining and moaning and slamming his family and being deeply unpleasant about almost all of them while pretending that what he really wants is privacy and freedom from his family and from this institution they represent," he said on "Fox & Friends."

"What a telling moment it was with Anderson Cooper when he asked the obvious question: ‘If you hate the institution that much and it’s so awful and this family is so terrible, why do you want to be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?'" he added.

The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host said Harry and Meghan's insistence on keeping their royal titles makes "a hundred million dollars' worth of difference," alleging Harry made the lump sum of money from media appearances geared toward bashing his family.

"That's pretty much how much he's raked it in the last year from all his own media relationships," Morgan said.

He went on to lambast Harry for complaining of "intrusion" from the British press, asking, "Who has been the single most intrusive person into the lives of the royal family?"

"Who talked about private conversations with the new king at the funeral of the king's father? Who talked about all the behind-the-scenes machinations of the frantic trip to Balmoral as the queen was dying? Who talked about being beaten up by his brother, having his poor little necklace broken?" he demanded.

"The answer is Prince Harry. [He] has turned out to be the single most intrusive person the royal family has ever been exposed to, and I'm just not going to sit here, on behalf of the British media, and take any more of his hypocritical guff about him saying ‘it’s all down to us' when he's clearly on a one-man mission to dismantle the monarchy."

Harry also caught flak from Morgan for his attack launched at Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, claiming she is "using the British press" to their advantage and calling her "dangerous."

"The idea that Camilla is the bad one in this picture is absolutely ludicrous," Morgan said, going on to call Camilla a "down-to-earth" and "delightful" person.

Morgan added that Harry's attacks launched at Camilla further exemplify his "hypocrisy," claiming Harry uses the media to his advantage just as he claims his stepmother does.

"What the hell is he doing? He spent the last two years trashing his family with Oprah Winfrey, with James Corden, with a six-part Netflix series, with a book with Penguin Random House, with countless interviews now…" he said, slamming Harry's attempts to pretend he wishes the royal family no harm as "laughable."