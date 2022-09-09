Piers Morgan: Charles is getting 'fed up' with other royal family in California, should strip Harry and Meghan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As King Charles III addressed Britain and the world Friday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, family drama between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to linger during the new king's moving speech.

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation, joined "The Five" to offer insight into King Charles III explicitly referring to his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales, while simply referring to his youngest son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle by their first names.

"I think that beneath all this was a pretty clear message from Charles that he's getting a bit fed up with this rival royal family based in California, spray-gunning the royals and the monarchy whenever it suits him for huge personal enrichment from companies like Netflix and Spotify, and I think he's saying, look the future of this monarchy under me, for now, is going to be William and his family who have been impeccably behaved while all this nonsense has been going on," Morgan said.

The Fox Nation host added that he believes the death of Queen Elizabeth will not necessarily bring the family closer together. "I'm seeing no sign other than it got a lot worse. Harry went up to Balmoral on his own," he said.

Morgan highlighted the rift between the two brothers, noting when Prince Harry returned to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, he didn't stay for breakfast with the family and instead left "without saying hello."

"There's the most gigantic rift now at the very heart of our new monarch," he said

The ongoing rift in the royal family is reportedly affecting the new king, and Morgan wants him to strip Prince Harry and his wife of their royal titles.

"If I were him, I would go further. I would strip Meghan and Harry of all their titles, period, done. Take them away," he said.

Prince Harry and Markle famously walked away from their royal duties in January 2020, citing the intrusive British press and allegations of racism toward Markle and their son, Archie.

They reside in Montecito, California and were traveling in the U.K. and Germany for several charity events before the queen's death.

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held in mid-September and Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to remain in the U.K. until then.