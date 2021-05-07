Pete Hegseth blasts 'disastrous' jobs report as Biden tries to spin

"Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth opened Friday's show hitting April's disappointing jobs numbers and President Biden's reaction to it.

HEGSETH: It’s working! He said so. But it is so? Joe Biden was awoken from his mid-morning nap today so he could read a teleprompter with really big font on it. The font was supposed to have a 7-figure number in it, but instead — it was in the low six-digits. The force is not with Joe Biden — by that, we mean the work force.

...

The problem is not job openings — those are everywhere. You can’t miss them. Drive down any main street in America. Right now, there are a whopping 7.4 million job openings in America and only 266,000 Americans who wanted to take one. Honestly, it pains me to say this, who coud blame them! Why work when you can get paid to stay home.

...

At the pace of 266,000 jobs a month — and the trillions we’re spending — we’ll all be broke and dead before the socialists running the White House get us "back to where we were".

...

Work is virtuous. Dependency is corrosive. Always has been, always will be.

