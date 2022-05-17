McCormick makes final pitch in Pennsylvania Senate primary: 'Can't have' another Kamala Harris situation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Making his final pitch to Pennsylvania voters before they head to the polls, Republican Senate candidate David McCormick told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Americans need his experience to tackle inflation and the border crisis on day one in Washington and cannot afford someone who needs "on-the-job training" like Vice President Kamala Harris.

THREE-WAY OZ-BARNETTE-MCCORMICK CLASH FOR GOP SENATE NOMINATION ON EVE OF PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY

DAVID MCCORMICK: Listen, it's the people who are afraid the country is slipping away and Pennsylvanians are zeroed in on this race because they see that the stakes are so high and so it's understandable they're taking their time to make a decision. I'm confident they're going to make the right decision. And this seat is so important for Pennsylvania because to fight on all those issues of inflation and energy policy and open border, we need a conservative leader in the Senate from Pennsylvania that can fight. But beyond that, this race will determine whether, you know, Chuck Schumer goes pack it and takes his suitcase back to New York and is done. And because of that, he will throw everything at it. And we need a candidate who has been he's been battle-tested, who has had the experience to be able to prevail in a fight, who can marshal the resources, build the team, has the credibility, and has the resilience. And I think that that's why I feel great momentum.

And all of those campaigns have great energy. All of those events have great energy. And you see people zeroing in on this question. And then the final question and it's probably, you know, really important that we talk about it is once you win, who can actually go to Washington and make a difference on day one? We're in a crisis so as some -- and we don't have time for on-the-job training. If you want to know what on-the-job training looks like, look at Kamala Harris. That's on-the-job training. We can't have that. So we have to have somebody that can show up on day one and deal with inflation, deal with Ukraine, deal with China. And that's my candidacy. And that's the experience I'm running on.

