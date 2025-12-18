Pennsylvania bill would recognize pets as family members in divorce cases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania bill would recognize pets as family members, elevating their status in situations such as divorce.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 97, which would elevate the legal status of pets as "living beings that are generally regarded as cherished family members that offer their owners companionship, security and assistance," if signed into law.

The bill would create an official definition of a companion animal, elevating its status in divorce proceedings.

"Companion animals occupy a special category of personal property which does not include inanimate personal property. Therefore, it is the policy of the Commonwealth that special consideration be extended to companion animals when the division of personal property is planned or determined," the legislation continues.

The bill outlines new rules for shared schedules, custody arrangements and the division of costs associated with the pet.

It also directs judges to consider factors similar to child custody cases, such as who provides daily care for the pet, who takes the pet to the vet and who has greater financial ability to care for the pet and so forth.

The legislation was sponsored by state Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik, D-Pa., who represents Pennsylvania's 45th District.

In a September Facebook post, Kulik wrote, "For many years, I practiced Family Law. During that time, I realized that one of the main points of contention for divorcing couples was custody of their pets. For many of us, our furry friends are not merely ‘pets’ — they are an important part of our family."

Kulik added, "I am pleased that my bill, House Bill 97, was overwhelmingly approved by the House of Representatives, and I thank those of my colleagues that voted in favor of this legislation! I also want to thank the advocacy groups that supported this measure, for their efforts."

The bill is currently under consideration in the Pennsylvania Senate.

State Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.