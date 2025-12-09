GOP lawmaker unveils bill to ensure fathers shoulder 50% of pregnancy expenses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican is mounting an effort to make it easier for women to keep and raise their babies after birth.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, is unveiling a bill called the Supporting Healthy Pregnancy Act that would ensure pregnant mothers get financial support from the father even before their child is born, Fox News Digital learned first.

It's an effort by the Republican Party to affirm its pro-family ideology as Democrats continue to accuse the GOP of being anti-choice while also being unwilling to support women who keep their babies.

Hinson's bill would require states to establish systems where the biological father of a child is required to pay at least 50% of out-of-pocket costs for medical expenses associated with a pregnancy and delivery, including health insurance premiums.

There are certain limitations on costs incurred, however, and abortion costs are excluded altogether.

The payments must also be requested by the mother before the father is legally obligated to make them.

Single mothers are currently eligible to request a legal order for child support beginning at birth in most states, meaning many are left to deal with the costs associated with pregnancy.

It's the latest piece in a package of bills Hinson introduced related to helping women through maternity.

Another bill Hinson introduced would mandate that pregnant women in higher education institutions know what rights and resources they have on campus in an effort to give them more options aside from abortion.

A bipartisan bill co-led with Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet, D-Mich., would expand access to and career training for midwives, particularly in underserved parts of the country.

"I’m a mom on a mission to make life easier for my fellow moms and families. That’s why I’m working to expand access to maternal care, ensure women have resources throughout pregnancy and beyond, and improve child care options for growing families," Hinson, who is running for Senate in Iowa, told Fox News Digital.

"Strong families make a strong nation, and we should work together to support the parents and women who are building America’s future," she said. "As a mom of two, I’m proud to be a leader in that fight for Iowa and for families nationwide."