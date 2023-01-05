‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Catherine Gurd was ‘distraught’ during viral moment

The moment Catherine Gurd captivated the internet’s attention at the Peach Bowl happened to come at a really distressing time for the Ohio State fan.

Appearing on "Inside Edition" this week, Gurd — a Xavier University athlete who went viral after attending Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia — recounted what she was feeling in the game’s final moments, when her beloved Buckeyes were down by one against the Bulldogs.

"I was distraught at that moment," Gurd said. "I was just praying and hoping that we would make the kick … the team would go to the national championship."

OHIO STATE KICKER MISSES GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL EXACTLY AS THE BALL DROPS IN TIMES SQUARE

Gurd, whose older brother is a tight end for the Buckeyes, then watched Ohio State miss what would have been a game-winning 50-yard field goal, sealing Georgia’s 42-41 victory.

Although the evening ended in heartache for Gurd, things took an unexpected turn when a fan reshared her snippet from the game’s broadcast, posting on TikTok: "Someone find me this girl from Ohio State."

GEORGIA’S KIRBY SMART ISSUES BLUNT CHALLENGE TO STETSON BENNETT AFTER THRILLING WIN: ‘HE MUST PLAY BETTER’

Gurd confirmed Monday on TikTok that she was the "Peach Bowl Girl" in question.

"When you kick off 2023 with a new name," Gurd posted in the clip.

Elsewhere on TikTok, a fan lobbied for Gurd to join forces with Tulane fan Ellie Fazio, who experienced her own viral moment at Monday’s Cotton Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Peach bowl girl & Tulane girl collab," a fan commented at Gurd.

Stay tuned.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.