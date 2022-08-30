Paul Krugman argues 'student debt relief isn't elitist' in New York Times column

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In his latest column, "Why Student Debt Relief Isn't Elitist," New York Times columnist and economist Paul Krugman argued on Monday that President Biden's student loan debt handout was not just going to benefit an elite few.

"In short, student debt relief isn’t some kind of niche elite concern; it’s a broad, one might even say populist, issue," Krugman wrote, adding that "Republican attacks" were likely to "fall flat."

Krugman argued that the response to Biden's plan coming from the right was "tone deaf."

"And that pervasiveness is why Republicans’ attacks on President Biden’s debt-relief policy — which they generally portray as a giveaway either to privileged elites or to lazy spendthrifts — are likely to fall flat," Krugman wrote.

He said that Biden's plan would help "as many as 43 million Americans" and that it was "not a small, cosseted elite."

"What this means is that even if you subscribe to the Trump diner theory of politics — according to which the only voters who matter are blue-collar guys wearing baseball caps — you should be aware that some of those guys probably took out loans to attend trade schools or community colleges, all too often getting nothing but debt in return. Even among those who didn’t take out student loans, many probably have children, siblings, cousins or friends who did. So the Biden plan will touch many people," the New York Times columnist wrote.

Biden announced on Wednesday that he would cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

He said another aspect of the conservative response "involves invoking personal responsibility" and "portraying the recipients of debt relief as welfare queens."

Krugman noted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who said on his podcast recently that "If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can't get a job, Joe Biden just gave you 20 grand."

Krugman said that Cruz's comments and anything similar was "not smart."

"Furthermore, many of the most prominent critics of debt relief are almost comically out of touch, hypocritical, or both. Actually, scratch the 'almost,'" Krugamn claimed in his column.

The liberal columnist also noted that Biden's plan did not address the root problem, the high cost of college. He added that free community college was part of Biden's original Build Back Better bill, which did not pass through Congress.

"He is, however, offering some real help to millions of Americans — and Republicans clearly have no idea how to respond," Krugman concluded.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., responded to criticism coming from Democrats about Biden's plan. Many Democrats have come out against Biden's plan, arguing that it doesn't do anything to help the high cost of college.

"In a sense that criticism is correct," Sanders said on Sunday.