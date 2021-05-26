Outsted Space Force commander warns of 'playbook Marxism' in US, compares it to Mao's cultural revolution

A lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Space Force who was ousted after warning about marxism and its pervasion of American culture doubled down against the United States' troubling embrace of "extremism" in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today."

"You have people in uniform on their social media accounts threatening the American people if they voted for Donald Trump," Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier told Carlson on Wednesday. "You have people in uniform, I should say that wear the uniform of their country who are on their social media accounts, saying we’re coming for you and you cannot hide…welcome to the new America. Now if that’s not extremism I don’t know what is."

Lohmeier, formerly the commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora Colo., was relieved of his position earlier this month after he appeared on the "Information Operation" podcast, where he promoted his new book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military."

SPACE FORCE OFFICER LOST LEADERSHIP POST AFTER DENOUNCING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, MARXISM

The military is reportedly investigating whether his remarks or actions violated their politically partisan standards – but Lohmeier maintains his remarks had no political basis at all, arguing that Marxism is "antithetical to American values" independent of political party or affiliation.

" The kinds of things you see in the cultural revolution, in Mao’s cultural revolution 1966 are a mirror reflection of what we saw over the past year in this country," he explained.

"You have people standing in the streets with raised fists demanding that others bow down and apologize for their privilege, apologize for what race or group they belong to. They shut down schools, all the while allowing people to gather in so-called peaceful protests. And when they do that they claim that they are all peaceful, then they inevitably turn violent because the shouting gets peoples' blood boiling of course and that’s the whole intent of all the shouting… and so everything that you see taking place in this country is playbook Marxism."

Fox Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier's full remarks and more exclusive interviews on the platform, visit Fox Nation and watch "Tucker Carlson Today."

New episodes of " Tucker Carlson Today " are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation .