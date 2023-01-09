Oregon allows public schools to hide official use of neo-pronouns 'fae/faer/faers' from parents

The Oregon Department of Education released guidance this month that included starting a process to potentially implement a "gender support plan" immediately after a student shares he or she is gender diverse.

"Schools should engage in student-led support planning for name and pronoun changes. Once the school and student have decided on a supportive action plan, the school should immediately take action to implement the plan," the Oregon transgender policy handbook said.

If a student discloses they are trans, the school may or may not include the child's parents in the implementation of a "gender support plan" for the students, which includes aspects of a social gender transition.

The department provided an official ODE-approved document of the "gender support plan" schools can use to transition students with "gender affirming outcome[s]" that will help a student achieve "gender euphoria."

Some gender identities covered under the plan include "gender queer," "gender fluid," "two spirit," "non-binary" and others. As part of these identities, students may switch their pronouns to "e/em/eir," "ze/hir/hirs," "fae/faer/faers" and "e/em/eir."

"Neopronouns are asserted by some nonbinary individuals who feel that neopronouns provide options to reflect their gender identity more accurately," the policy said.

The gender support plan asks students how supportive their parents would be of the social transition.

"Parent support and involvement is a priority for ODE and we believe it should be for school districts, because when gender expansive students are supported at home, research shows they are more likely to succeed at school and have lower rates of suicidal ideation," ODE said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

When Fox News Digital inquired from the education department on the policy providing leeway to keep parents in the dark on official school transitions, ODE responded by asserting this was for a "safety concern."

Accordingly, the policy said, "Depending on the privacy and safety needs of the student, this may include instructing educators in the student’s asserted name and pronouns, updating student records…"

When pressed on where in the actual gender support plan there was a criterion for a "safety concern," the department's director responded that, in the majority of cases, parents are kept in the loop.

"Our guidance supports partnership between schools and families for the benefits of young people, while acknowledging very real harms that students sometimes encounter," ODE Director Colt Gill said. "School districts have a responsibility to provide a safe and affirming educational environment for all students, including gender expansive students, and that means listening to what students’ need to stay safe in all parts of their lives."

"The recent trend of attacking educators for their care and commitment needs to end. Parents are tired of classrooms becoming political battlegrounds, and they are tired of teachers being treated like enemies,"

"Our guidance focuses on the well-being and safety of gender expansive students, who have been the subject of political targeting and hate for far too long. Educators regularly hear students share their concerns about personal safety and take action to protect that safety."