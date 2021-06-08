New York Times reporter: GOP 'going crazy' about Harris not visiting the border, but don't they have a point?

A New York Times reporter said Tuesday that conservatives were "going crazy" over Vice President Kamala Harris’ answer about why she hasn’t visited the southern border but still asked if they had a point.

"Republicans and conservatives are going crazy on Twitter," Times reporter Katie Rogers said during Tuesday’s White House briefing with press secretary Jen Psaki.

Yet she asked if conservatives have a point since Harris was chosen by President Biden to manage the border crisis.

"Does the president think there is a scenario in which she should visit the border? And also the mounting criticism from conservatives, would that ever factor [into] a decision to send her down there? I mean, don't they have a point that if she has this task in front of her, should she not see the end cause as well as the root cause of the problem?" Rogers asked.

Psaki replied Harris might still go to the border but isn’t aware of any plans that she will.

"I will say we're not taking advice from former President Trump or most of the Republicans who are criticizing us on this … We're not taking our guidance and advice from them," Psaki said. "But if it is constructive and it moves the ball forward for her to visit the border, she certainly may do that."

Harris created an uproar in an interview with NBC News that aired on Tuesday, when she couldn’t answer why she hasn’t visited the southern border.

The vice president claimed multiple times "we have been to the border," appearing to reference other administration officials. That prompted NBC anchor Lester Holt to respond that specifically Harris had not been to the border.

"And I haven't been to Europe. I mean, I don't understand the point you are making," she replied, laughing.

Harris was widely criticized and mocked for her answer.

Mainstream media outlets often frame stories and questions regarding Democrat mistakes and controversies from the perspective of Republicans reacting to them. Stories are often framed as "Republicans pounce" rather than focusing on the issue at hand.