New York GOP slams Gov. Hochul for defending bail reform after NYC shootings, police deaths

New York’s Republican Party on Thursday urged voters to remember Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the state’s controversial bail reform law come November, as the legislation is under added scrutiny following the deaths of two officers shot in the line of duty in New York City.

Democrats have been under increased pressure from law enforcement officials to get a hold on gun violence after the recent line-of-duty deaths of NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. So far this year, five officers have been shot in New York City, two of them fatally.

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy issued a statement Thursday as law enforcement personnel lined the streets of Manhattan and Rivera’s casket was transported to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for his wake.

"Kathy Hochul is so radical she is opposed to even allowing judges to have the discretion to keep violent offenders in jail," Langworthy wrote. "When New York City Mayor Eric Adams cited the ‘ocean of violence’ New Yorkers are living in, Hochul responded that she won’t budge off their radical agenda.

"At least now it is crystal clear that she stands firmly with criminals over New Yorkers’ safety," Langworthy added. "Every voter who wants to stop this madness must take her statement into the voting booth with them this November."

Adams Monday rolled out his "Blueprint to End Gun Violence," a plan that involves bringing back a modified version of the plainclothes anti-gun unit disbanded under predecessor Bill de Blasio.

During a speech at City Hall, Adams thanked Hochul, a fellow Democrat, for launching an Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, though he recognized bail reform must be changed to keep offenders off the streets

"New Yorkers feel as if a sea of violence is engulfing our city. But as your mayor, I promise you, I will not let this happen. We will not surrender our city to the violent few," Adams said Monday.

"New York must catch up," the mayor continued, pointing to the bail reform law that took effect in 2020 under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Judges must be able to evaluate a defendant and his criminal history and the circumstances of the alleged crime to detain those individuals who pose an immediate threat to the safety of the community."

During the first meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns Wednesday, Hochul was asked by a reporter if she would consider a plan to give judges more discretion in setting bail given calls by Republican members of Congress and now fellow Democrat Adams to do so.

"I will absolutely stand behind the fundamental premise on why we needed bail reform in the first place," Hochul said Wednesday.

"You had two individuals accused of identical crimes/offenses even stealing a backpack, and one person goes to Rikers for three years because they couldn't post bail," Hochul said, referring to New York City's notorious Rikers Island prison.

"Another person whose parents have money, or they're living in the suburbs, and now they can head back after posting bail, to their jobs, to school, in a different life. That is what bail reform is set out to do."

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor’s office again Thursday seeking comment.

Days before the Harlem shooting that killed Rivera and Mora, a 16-year-old suspect allegedly shot a New York City police officer in a leg in the Bronx during a separate Jan. 18 incident.

The teen might be freed on a $250,000 bond by using cash obtained from a record label deal, sources told Fox News Digital last week.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes, Rebecca Rosenberg and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.