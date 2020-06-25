Nunes says Strzok notes link Obama, Biden to Flynn prosecution: 'They kept this investigation going'

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told "The Story" on Thursday that newly uncovered notes from former FBI official Peter Strzok directly tie former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden to the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“The Clinton campaign started this, working with some dirty cops in the FBI," Nunes said of the Russia investigation that led to Flynn pleading guilty in December 2017 to a charge of lying to FBI agents. "We don’t know who they were and then after the election is when Obama and Biden all got involved in this, when they kept this investigation going.”

Flynn's attorneys say the notes taken by Strzok indicate that then-FBI Director James Comey appeared to downplay Flynn’s conversations with Russia's ambassador during the transition period as “legit” during a January 2017 meeting where Obama and Biden also weighed in.

“At least at that period of time, Comey was trying to do the right thing, but remember, shortly after that, he does a lot of things that are bad including leaking his notes,” Nunes said.

“I know they’re not going to prosecute on it, but most people, if you were an average intelligence officer or in the military, you would have been prosecuted,” he added.

One of the notes says "VP: 'Logan Act,'" which according to Flynn attorney Sidney Powell, indicates that "Biden personally raised the idea of [using] the Logan Act" as a "pretext to investigate General Flynn."

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court ordered a lower court to allow the Justice Department to dismiss its case against Flynn.