North Dakota dad shreds law-breaking school district for hiding kids' gender identities: 'Grow a backbone'

Parents in a North Dakota school district have raged over the local board's decision to defy state law and keep students' families in the dark about their gender transitions, leading some to go before the board and take a stand for transparency.

"Whose kids are these? Do they belong to you as a school board? Do they belong to Fargo Public Schools or is each parent's child ultimately the decision-maker in their family over what is allowed and what is safe for that child…?

"There is no possible way for each teacher to know every kid as intimately as their parents do," concerned mom Cassie Schmidt said to the board last week.

Brad Shaffer, one of the concerned dads who also stood up to speak during the recent board meeting, warned "Fox & Friends First" viewers on Tuesday that the decision sends kids a bad message that some laws are made to be broken.

"It's ludicrous to think they know our children better than we do," he told co-host Todd Piro, continuing later, "I don't think it's a good idea to have a kid… or an adult… keep secrets from somebody. It's just a mess. They created a mess, and the public reacted, so we'll see what they do."

Parents like Shaffer allege the district's leaders, particularly the Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi, are behind the effort that would conceal a crucial aspect of their child's life from them out of fear that the news could create an unsafe home environment.

Gandhi previously expressed concern that "out[ing] students could cause them harm if their families are unwilling to accept their decisions.

"We will not openly out any student because of one law if we know that that's going to cause harm to that child," he said in response to the state's HB1522 which, in part, bars districts, boards or teachers from "withhold[ing] or conceal[ing] information about a student's transgender status from the student's parent or legal guardian."

Gov. Doug Burgum, R., signed the bill into law earlier this month.

"They [the board members] need to grow a backbone. They're not going according to what the people in the city [want]…" Shaffer continued later.

"He's [Gandhi] showing the kids that it's okay to not obey the law. He's telling the teachers that they're not to obey the law, so what gives him that right? This is a hired position. We voted these school board members in, so shame on us."

Shaffer, like Schmidt and other parents, brought his concerns to the May 23 board meeting that garnered attention and sparked viral outrage.

"You support the school keeping secrets from parents?" Shaffer asked the board. "Is that really what you're going to vote on? I sure hope not. You guys need to grow a backbone."