Newest death-defying stunt comes to TikTok: ‘Death diving’

The newest viral, death-defying stunt on TikTok is here, and it’s called "death diving."

The extreme sport, which originated from Norway in the 1970s and is called dødsing, is gaining traction on TikTok. Diving enthusiasts jump off massive heights, sometimes over 80 feet in the air, in an attempt to perform the greatest "death dive."

The trend carries a warning label on TikTok: "The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt."

The sport has over 370 million views on TikTok alone, making it one of the fastest growing extreme sports in the world.

One of the most popular death divers is Asbjørg Nesje, who terrified some TikTok users that she might have died from a dive.

Nesje has over 252,000 followers and more than 4 million likes on her videos on TikTok.

In one video that has picked up over 42.9 million views, users were particularly concerned about Nesje.

"Did she live?" one user asked.

"legit got butterflies in my stomach just from watching, so cool," another said.

"[M]y neighbor did that and now he drives with a straw," a third user joked.

The sport, originally called dødsing in Norway, has its own federation and judging criteria for would-be divers.

The three main criteria are the "run-up," the "flight," or time in the air, and the "landing."

"Points are awarded from 0 to 10 with intervals of 0.1 and the final score for a jump is the average score of all the judges when having the minimum of three judges," according to the Døds Federation.

The top 10 ranked players in the world are all from Norway, with the highest ranked American, Harrison Wells, sitting at the 12th spot.

