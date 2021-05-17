New York Times puts a positive spin on Biden's short temper: 'Unintentionally hilarious propaganda'

Readers were amused by a New York Times piece over the weekend that attempted to put a positive spin on President Biden's short temper, even quoting anonymous sources that compared him to the legendary philosopher Socrates.

After interviewing "more than two dozen current and former Biden associates," the Times found that while Biden has the tendency to "snap," he is "deliberative" and detailed, and he "never erupts into fits of rage the way President Donald J. Trump did." They later note that unlike his predecessor, Biden doesn't watch hours of cable news.

"What emerges is a portrait of a president with a short fuse, who is obsessed with getting the details right — sometimes to a fault, including when he angered allies and adversaries alike by repeatedly delaying a decision on whether to allow more refugees into the United States," the Times writes.

The editors quote White House staff who compare Biden's decision making process to a "West Wing Socratic method."

"Before making up his mind, the president demands hours of detail-laden debate from scores of policy experts, taking everyone around him on what some in the West Wing refer to as his Socratic 'journey' before arriving at a conclusion," the Times notes.

"Unintentionally hilarious propaganda," conservative radio host Buck Sexton called the piece, adding the read will likely produce a "belly laugh."

The piece was accompanied by an image of Biden striking the same pose as President Abraham Lincoln in the portrait behind him.

Despite suggesting that Biden likes to take his time when contemplating the country's challenges, the Times gave the Biden administration credit for moving "quickly" on issues.

"So far, the Biden administration has moved quickly to confront the nation’s challenges even as Mr. Biden’s own deliberations can linger, often prompting calls as late as 10:30 or 11 p.m. as he gets ready for the next morning," the Times writes.

That applause line is despite an underwhelming April jobs report, and a continuing crisis at the border. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed by Biden as "border czar," has yet to hold a press conference on what she's doing to help solve the crisis.