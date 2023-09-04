New Mexico teacher concerned over district banning safe space signs depicting 'political messages'

A New Mexico-based high school teacher criticized the Rio Rancho Public School District (RRPSD) for banning the Pride flag being associated with classroom signs as part of a policy to outlaw any material depicting "political messages."

The Cleveland High School principal emailed all teachers ordering all safe space signs in the school to remove the Pride Flag and only show the school logo on safe space signs that were displayed on classroom doors, apparently to fall in line with new guidance from the district, according to KOB 4.

The safe space signs are intended for students of color and students who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, a teacher from Cleveland High School said.

"I’m not sure where this is coming from. Why did signs have to change or what, like, why they have to be these new signs which completely are inadequate in signaling anything that’s meaningful for students," the teacher added.

The teacher said further that teachers underwent training conducted by the American Psychological Association and that the safe space signs with the Pride flag are necessary because LGBTQ students are more likely to experience bullying.

"LGBTQ students, the statistics are really clear, they experienced more bullying, and as a result are more likely to experience mental health issues or suicidal ideation. And so safe spaces are places where students feel they can just be themselves," the teacher said. "If you have a gay flag or Pride flag or Black Lives Matter of messaging in your- like, all that has to go."

RRPSD is reportedly asking teachers to remove pronouns in their email signatures, mandating that they can only include their title and name.

When KOB 4 reached out to the RRPSD for a comment about the change in policy, a spokesperson for the school said they were working to put together a response in the "coming week."

The school district sent Fox News Digital a statement that the district is committed to providing a safe zone for all students.

"As a school district, we are committed to supporting all students. We pride ourselves in being diverse, inclusive, accepting, and a welcoming and safe place for all students. Together, we represent this, and together we will show our commitment to ensuring ALL students feel a part of the school community in which they attend," the statement reads. "We have chosen to show our support for all students collectively and not separate from one another using individual school branded Safe Space signs. Safe Space areas or staff members ("safe adults") are places where any student can go if they need to report bullying, harassment or just need help. Safe space staff identify their office or classroom by hanging a school branded SAFE SPACE sign."

"We believe that all buildings, classrooms, and playgrounds should be safe spaces," the statement continues. "We are all unified in this effort and chose not to represent one group of students individually from another but rather each school is unified in their support of ALL students regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, spousal affiliation, physical or cognitive disability or any other distinguishing characteristic; or on an association with a person, or group with any person, with one or more of the actual or perceived distinguishing characteristics."

RRPSD presides over 20 schools and 16,000 students.