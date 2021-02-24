Broadcast nets blasted for ‘blatant double standard’ after ignoring Biden's 'migrant facility for children'

The mainstream media spent years criticizing the Trump administration for putting "kids in cages," but ABC, NBC and CBS all ignored a report that President Biden opened a similar "migrant facility for children," according to the Media Research Center.

The Washington Post reported, "Dozens of migrant teens boarded vans Monday for the trip down a dusty road to a former man camp for oil field workers here, the first migrant child facility opened under the Biden administration," and the "emergency facility — a vestige of the Trump administration that was open for only a month in summer 2019 — is being reactivated to hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17."

WAPO CALLED OUT FOR REPORT ON BIDEN'S 'MIGRANT FACILITY FOR CHILDREN' AFTER HITTING TRUMP'S 'KIDS IN CAGES'

But anyone who relies on broadcast networks for their news would have no idea, according to the MRC.

"Despite The Washington Post breaking the story overnight Monday, none of the morning or evening newscasts on ABC, CBS, and NBC shared a word about Biden’s kiddie kennels with their viewers. But it was just last Thursday that all three networks boasted about Biden’s push for an immigration overhaul and a "pathway to citizenship," MRC news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.

Fondacaro called it a "blatant double standard in how the liberal media apply outrage" and observed "CBS and NBC gawked at the wife of Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo appearing in court" instead of covering Biden’s migrant facility for children.

NBC, ABC and CBS all "spent part of their morning newscasts gushing over Biden's candlelight vigil for COVID victims," Fondacaro added.

Even the Post headline, which read "First migrant facility for children opens under Biden," appeared far more charitable than the coverage the Post gave to former President Donald Trump, particularly during the 2018 migrant crisis when the administration enforced its child-separation policy among migrant families.

Headlines from 2018 included, "The American tradition of caging children," and "The real reason we’re locking children in cages."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.