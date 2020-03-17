‘Today’ airs taped segments for final two hours amid coronavirus concerns

NBC News’ “Today” featured taped segments Tuesday during the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours amid concerns after a staffer on the show tested positive for coronavirus.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin are staying away from NBC’s headquarters “out of an abundance of caution,” but Roker did the weather from his home on Tuesday. Melvin also appeared in the show from his home.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb co-anchored “Today” live from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then anchored live news updates at the top of the 9 a.m. hour before the flagship morning show pivoted to previously taped segments.

“Today with Hoda & Jenna” will also air previously taped shows.

The number of “Today” staff working from the office, studio and control room has been considerably reduced to what the networks considers "critical personnel," who are practicing social distancing, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

NBC executives are evaluating the fluid situation.

“Broadcast plans are subject to change as the news evolves, and the show will continue to follow guidance from authorities,” a person familiar with the situation told Fox News.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim told staffers in a memo earlier in the week that the employee who tested positive for coronavirus is experiencing "mild symptoms" and undergoing treatment.

NBC News is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and studio,'' Oppenheim said, according to “Today.”

“Today” is broadcast from NBC’s Rockefeller Center studios in the heart of New York City, which has been impacted significantly by the coronavirus pandemic.