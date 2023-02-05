NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public

NBC anchor Chuck Todd seemingly can’t wrap his head around the fact that President Biden's accomplishments in office aren't resonating with the American public.

In an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Todd asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg why American voters have failed to embrace Biden’s accomplishments in office, telling Buttigieg that despite his unpopularity with the public, Biden has "got a lot of things to tout."

"Why do you think it has not penetrated the American public?" he asked.

Buttigieg, who regularly appears on left-leaning weekend shows to defend the administration, responded, "Well, these things don’t sell themselves."

The former South Bend mayor said he looks forward to Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address, where the president will outline his achievements in office with the hopes of boosting lackluster approval ratings.

"I will say that there have been so many accomplishments under this administration, it can be difficult to list them in a distilled way," Buttigieg said, referencing a recent statement from Biden’s now-former Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

"When you think back in historic terms to what it means to inherit one of the toughest situations faced by any President since F.D.R. Passed the most significant legislation on our economy in many ways since F.D.R. While facing the largest land war in Europe since Truman, achieving the second most important healthcare bill since L.B.J. And the most important infrastructure bill since Eisenhower, as Ron put it…" Buttigieg said.

"Yeah, that’s the thing. None of it seems to accrue to his benefit lately," Todd replied.

"People say that," responded Buttigieg, "but then this President has exceeded expectations again and again politically and functionally in terms of what we're getting done."

Buttigieg said the administration recognizes that Biden's presidency "is happening simultaneously with some of the toughest circumstances ever," but stopped short of assigning blame or responsibility.

Biden will deliver the State of the Union Tuesday against a dismal backdrop as his administration, plagued by crises, struggles to boost voter confidence and approval ratings heading into 2024.

A Fox News poll found that voters under half of voters have a great deal or some confidence in Biden (45%). As for his approval ratings, the survey found that of voters 54% disapprove of his job in office.