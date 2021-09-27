NBC's Chuck Todd suggests Trump is to blame for the media not putting a 'spotlight' on Dem 'problems'

NBC News political director Chuck Todd suggested that former President Trump is responsible for the media not covering the "problems" plaguing the Democratic Party.

Appearing on "Sunday Today," Todd and host Willie Geist discussed the GOP-led election audit in Arizona which reaffirmed President Biden's victory and Trump's ongoing control over the Republican Party.

"What is he doing now- going after Republicans not supportive of him and then chasing the last election everywhere he goes," Geist asked.

Todd chuckled at the question, which involved "trying to figure out what's in Donald Trump's head."

"It’s the same thing that has driven Donald Trump for 30 years. Obsession with people either on his side or not on his side," Todd told Geist. "So look, this is a- he’s creating a cult of personality movement or he has created a cult of personality movement. It’s not ideologically driven. It’s just driven by what’s good for Trump, as he believes is good for the Republican Party. What’s bad for Trump, he believes is bad for the Republican Party. And that’s how he’s operating. That’s how he’s picking candidates."

The "Meet the Press" moderator went on to declare Trump as the "single greatest asset the Democratic Party has right now."

"Without Donald Trump in the way, I think the Democratic Party’s problems would be- would be a bit more in the spotlight, if you will," Todd said. "But Donald Trump, by dividing his party the way he’s done, look, it will be the singular reason why if Terry McAuliffe wins in Virginia, in this political environment, he will have Donald Trump to thank. So Donald Trump is a huge asset right now to the Democratic Party and President Biden."