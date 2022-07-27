NBC’s Alcindor slams Trump’s ‘transphobic' speech, says his fans are ‘excited' about his 'lies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the Wednesday segment of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor accused former President Donald Trump of using "transphobic language" to describe transgender female athletes competing in women’s sports during a speech in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Alcindor spoke to Morning Joe host Willie Geist about the controversial statements Trump made while speaking at an America First Policy Institute Summit on Tuesday.

Alcindor began by describing various beats of Trump’s speech, including what she called "hyperbole" on America’s crime rate and a bit about the 2020 election and its accompanying "conspiracy theories."

She also recounted how Trump received a "standing ovation" for going after the January 6 Committee hearings. Afterwards she tore into the former president’s alleged anti-trans rant.

"Cultural issues were very popular in that room. Former President Trump went on a long rant about transgender Americans," she told Geist.

"He used transphobic language in particular," Alcindor declared, explaining that "he was talking about transgender women competing in sports and said that they were men trying to compete against women."

She told viewers that "of course, is not the right way to talk about that issue."

Alcindor then tore into the people in attendance at the summit who seemed enthused at President Trump’s "lies," as she called them, remarking that being there in that room with Trump and his fans was being in the "belly of the beast."

"What you saw there was sort of the belly of the best, the Republican Party that is the donor class, that is the people that are sort of setting the policy agenda," she said, smearing them as "oh-so-most-excited about lies."

She continued, adding, "That really sticks with me because a lot of times you talk about sort of throwing red meat to the base, but this was the part of the party that might have possibly been choosing the next nominee before it became about rallies and big crowds."

Alcindor again condemned the crowd again, saying, "They too are very much into the lies that President Trump is continuing to spew."