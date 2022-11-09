DNC adviser blasted for joking Rep. Boebert will join OnlyFans if defeated: ‘Absolute garbage person’

MSNBC host Joy Reid burst out laughing on air Wednesday night after her guest crudely joked that Rep. Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., might have to open an OnlyFans account if her re-election bid is unsuccessful.

DCCC and DNC adviser Kurt Bardella made the comment during an appearance on "The ReidOut" after Reid asked him to speculate on what's in store for Boebert's future if she is defeated by Democrat challenger Adam Frisch in a race that's come down to the wire.

"What’s the meaning if Lauren Boebert, the second most popular QAnon congressperson in MAGA, what if she loses?" Reid said, asking where the congresswoman would find employment after her Colorado restaurant closed down earlier this year.

"I guess is it might be a gain for OnlyFans," Bardella responded, suggesting that Boebert would have to resort to online pornography as a source of revenue.

The comment prompted Reid to burst into a dramatic on-air cackle. Former Democrat Senator and MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill, who joined Bardella in the segment, could be seen opening her mouth in disbelief.

"I don’t know what she would do in this scenario," Bardella continued, "but symbolically, to take out one of the poster childs of the MAGA movement, someone who has been an absolute disgrace to the office that she holds, would be a great feather in the cap and would, I think, cement the fact that this has been an absolute unmitigated disaster for the MAGA wing of the Republican Party."

The comment from Bardella, a former Republican and former Lincoln Project senior adviser, came shortly after frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal made a similar remark about Boebert on his Twitter Wednesday morning.

"Is... Lauren Boebert still losing? I guess this is the lucky day of the next OnlyFans star Ted Cruz thinks should be a Congressperson," he wrote. The tweet was deleted shortly after Bardella's remarks aired.

OnlyFans describes itself as "a subscription social platform revolutionizing creator and fan relationships." The website allows users to pay for or sell original content, which is often sexual.

Bardella's comment caught the attention of many on social media who expressed outrage that self-declared feminists such as Reid and McCaskill allowed Bardella's "misogynistic" remark to go unchallenged.

"So misogyny is ok, as long as it’s exclusively directed towards conservative women?" president of the Free Thinker Project CJ Pearson asked.

"These hacks call themselves feminists," producer and director Robby Starbuck wrote.

"Oh fun, misogyny!" Conservative radio host Dana Loesch reacted.

"They're just mad they can't date her... And that she's gonna win!" Club for Growth senior analyst Andrew Follett responded.

"This is the guy who hacked into and leaked the Lincoln Project’s only female advisor’s twitter DM’s to get revenge," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote, "What an absolute garbage person - but at least we know what he’s browsing for."

"Demeaning, creepy, sexualized things you get to say about female politicians if you're doing so for the right cause and on the right liberal channel," journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote.

"This is @JoyAnnReid's reaction when her guest suggests @laurenboebert start a porn career should she lose reelection. Hey @NBCNews, do you actually watch this stuff, or nah? Wonder if female employees at @NBCNews are cool with @kurtbardella's sexual objectification habits..." Radio host Larry O'Connor chimed in.

"I hope MSNBC keeps @kurtbardella on air because he’s a clown and he amuses me, but hard to see how they justify keeping him on after this when they just got rid of a black female show host for lack of ‘standards,’" Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross tweeted.

Senior editor at The Federalist David Harsanyi wrote, "If this was a Republican, The Atlantic would have to dedicate an entire issue to the dark misogynistic heart of the party."

"WOW: @JoyAnnReid laughs hysterically after @kurtbardella slut shames @laurenboebert by joking that she’d get an onlyfans if she loses her congressional bid. What happened to #feminism @MSNBC," video director and journalist Richie McGinniss wondered.

Columnist and podcast host Derek Hunter also weighed in, writing, "Heard Kurt is an unpaid contributor, meaning he begged for the title to sound important. True or not, with sexist cracks like this…he’ll have his own show soon. Who would’ve thought @MSNBC would have lower standards than @cnn? Great company you’ve got there, @comcast."

As of Wednesday evening, MSNBC did not respond when contacted by Fox News for comment.