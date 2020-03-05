MSNBC's Rachel Maddow tells Warren her 2020 exit is 'crushing,' a 'death knell' for a future female POTUS

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow shared her dismay with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, who dropped out of the 2020 race after a dismal showing on Super Tuesday, that there might not be a female president in her lifetime.

Sitting in Warren's living room, Maddow told the progressive senator about the impact her withdrawal from the presidential campaign had on women, not acknowledging that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is still in the race.

"I'd like to ask you about the elephant in the room, which is a conversation you've had a number of ways and you talked about it eloquently today... I think that a lot of women around the country right now feel differently about you dropping out," Maddow began. "You leaving the race feels different. If Hillary Clinton can't win when she gets the nomination and you can't get the nomination and neither can Kamala Harris, and neither can Amy Klobuchar, and neither can Kirsten Gillibrand. I mean, I think part of what's going on today is women around the country are like, 'OK, honestly!' If it's not going to be any of them, let's get real. Is it just that it can't be any woman ever?' Are we just going to run, you know, white men in their late 70s against each other, both parties and that's all we can agree to do?"

Overlooking the election of Barack Obama, she continued, "I think there's a feeling that your campaign ending is very specific to you and it also feels a little bit like a death knell in terms of the prospects of having a woman president in our lifetimes."

"Oh God, please no," Warren reacted. "That can't be right."

"You know what I'm talking about," Maddow said.

"I know exactly what you're talking about" the senator responded. "This cannot be the right answer."

The liberal host and MSNBC's go-to debate moderator went on to admit that she is part of Warren's "stripe."

"I'm 46. I am a professional. I live in New England. I have an advanced degree. You have a lot of people who have a lot of different stripe support you around the country but, like, I'm your stripe," Maddow said to Warren, causing her to laugh. "Like, my marching orders is your bullseye. And as such, I have been hearing all day today from people who I know ... women who are just bereft. They're telling me they can't get off the couch. And these are not people who were working on your campaign or people who are particularly involved in politics, but there is something about your fight and your qualifications and your qualifications indeed in comparison to the people who are still in... it was inspiring and now it feels crushing."

Warren then laughed at Maddow's question when she asked if she was looking to run for president again.

"I have not ruled it out," Warren said.