MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell declines to correct false claim that DeSantis wants to stop teaching slavery to kids

MSNBC on Monday failed to correct a false statement made last week by host Andrea Mitchell, who inaccurately claimed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to prevent slavery from being taught in public schools.

During an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, Mitchell asked, "What does Governor Ron DeSantis not know about Black history and the Black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?"

Monday’s edition of "Andrea Mitchell Reports" was the first installment since MSNBC viewers were misinformed by the namesake host, but Mitchell neglected to issue a correction or apology.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Instead of informing MSNBC viewers they were privy to misinformation, Mitchell covered President Biden’s trip to Ukraine and other fallout of Russia’s ongoing invasion, discussed her interview with Harris, former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care and Ukrainians finding refuge in Chicago.

While DeSantis has opposed the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools and rejected an AP course in African American studies, the governor has not attempted to remove slavery or Black history from Florida's curriculum.

DeSantis’ team quickly pointed out that Mitchell botched the facts.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin tweeted, "Shameful. This question from @mitchellreports exemplifies everything wrong with corporate media. They're not accidentally terrible at their jobs--they're maliciously intent on deceiving people. @GovRonDeSantis never said this, and FL has extensive black history requirements."

Griffin followed up by tweeting a link to the Florida Department of Education's African American history requirements.

David Keltz, the former deputy communications director for the DeSantis, also responded to Mitchell’s misinformation.

"Truly disgusting," Keltz wrote.

Outkick’s Ian Miller called Mitchell’s comment an "easily disprovable lie" and provided evidence that teaching about slavery is a requirement on the Florida Department of Education’s website.

"It’s almost impossible to imagine a more inaccurate question," Miller wrote, noting that Harris didn’t correct Mitchell, either.

"Mitchell is either uninformed or blatantly lying, but either possibility is entirely discrediting," Miller added.

Fox News’ Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.

Fox News and Outkick share common ownership.