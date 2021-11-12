MSNBC inaccurately claims Rittenhouse attorney asked for Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed from courtroom

MSNBC deleted a tweet and issued a correction on Friday after inaccurately reporting Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer asked Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed out of the courtroom.

"’Arrogant insensitivity’: Rev. Sharpton slams Rittenhouse lawyer who asked for Sharpton’s removal from court," MSNBC reported in a now-deleted tweet.

MSNBC’s "PoliticsNation" host wasn’t present at the trial of Rittenhouse, who is charged with intentional homicide among other counts in the shooting deaths of two people during chaotic August 2020 civil rights demonstrations and says he acted in self-defense.

Sharpton was in a different courtroom on Thursday, according to MSNBC’s corporate sister NBC News.

"An attorney for one of the three White men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery objected Thursday to the presence of the Rev. Al Sharpton in the courtroom, saying it could intimidate the jury," NBC News reported on Thursday.

Sharpton blasted the attorney with the same rhetoric MSNBC attributed its weekend host to saying about Rittenhouse’s lawyer in the now-deleted tweet.

"The arrogant insensitivity of attorney Kevin Gough in asking a judge to bar me or any minister of the family's choice underscores the disregard for the value of the human life lost and the grieving of a family in need spiritual and community support," Sharpton said, according to NBC News.

It appears whoever controls MSNBC’s Twitter account got the high-profile trials mixed up, resulting in bogus information going to its 4.4 million followers. The network followed up with a correction.

"’Arrogant insensitivity’: Rev. Sharpton slams defense attorney in Ahmaud Arbery shooting trial who asked for Sharpton's removal from court. (Correction: Defense attorney for William Bryan in Arbery shooting trial, not an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse)," MSNBC wrote in the updated tweet.

"The law of averages states these mistakes would occasionally go in the other direction. And yet…," Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams, who captured the original tweet responded.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.