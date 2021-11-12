Kyle Rittenhouse: Hollywood reacts after defense rests their case: LIVE UPDATES
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense rested its case Thursday, setting the stage for closing arguments Monday
Hollywood is speaking out over a video showing Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court while testifying in his murder trial.
On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
"Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The End," actress, Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter, while actor Dave Bautista fumed, "F--k that kid!"
The Chicago Police Department has canceled one regular day off this weekend for all full-duty officers to "enhance public safety," a decision reportedly made to brace for possible upheaval ahead of a potential verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin.
"To enhance public safety and to address current crime patterns, all full-duty sworn members will have one regular day off canceled this upcoming weekend between November 12, 2021 through November 14, 2021," the Chicago Police Department told Fox News in an emailed statement.
