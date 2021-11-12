Kyle Rittenhouse: Hollywood reacts after defense rests their case: LIVE UPDATES

Kyle Rittenhouse mocked by Hollywood after tearful display on stand: 'Terrible f---ing actor'

Hollywood is speaking out over a video showing Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court while testifying in his murder trial.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

"Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The End," actress, Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter, while actor Dave Bautista fumed, "F--k that kid!"

