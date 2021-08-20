Mollie Hemingway: Biden’s ‘flippant’ stance on evacuating Americans is impeachable

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said on Friday on "Outnumbered" President Biden’s "flippant" stance on evacuating Americans is "impeachable."

BIDEN DEFENDS HANDLING OF BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL, SAYS CAN'T GUARANTEE OUTCOME

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: This is what is so – about the manner of which we are doing this departure. We know we have tens of thousands of Americans who remain in Afghanistan and people who supported the American effort need to be evacuated from the region and that means different things. It means getting the Americans home, getting the people who helped who were not American citizens for to a safe place where they can be vetted and decide what to do about their situation.

...

It is just unconscionable. You have the French and the British going door-to-door getting their people out of there -- that is a first priority. Failure to get the Americans out of Afghanistan in an orderly fashion is far, far worse than the worst thing President Trump ever did. President Trump faced two impeachments for things that pale in comparison to this. This is reprehensible in a historical and global scale. This is the basic thing that a country should be doing, and we are not doing it, and it’s appalling and that’s why Americans are upset.

...

They are not upset about leaving the nation-building effort in Afghanistan – that was obviously a ridiculous idea. A lot of people are the fathers of that failure, but right now we have an urgent need to get Americans out safely. That is what needs to be done. And of a flippant way that the Biden administration is acting, like we are going to do our best and see what we can do here, is not just unacceptable, that’s impeachable.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: